Police: 2 Ware men arrested for transporting heroin and more

Two men from Ware are facing a number of drug charges after they were pulled over on Rt. 9 in West Brookfield Saturday night.
Forrest Boivin, 24, and Ethan Sanborn, 25, were taken into custody for allegedly transporting 200 bags of heroin.
Police who were armed with a search warrant, say they also found Valium, Suboxone, and a small quantity of "suspected" cocaine in the vehicle.
This follows a joint investigation between the West Brookfield and Warren Police Departments.
Both Boivin and Sanborn have been charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Class A, Possession Of a Class A Drug, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws, Possession of Class B Drug, Possession of Class C Drug, and Possession of Class E Drug.
The two men were booked at the West Brookfield Police Department. Further details have not been released.
