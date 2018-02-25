Schools address safety concerns as students return from break

Students are heading back to school tomorrow following February break, but after the Florida high school mass shooting a week and a half ago, students and parents are still on edge.

One Western Mass school said they are prepared for questions on safety.

Superintendent of West Springfield Public Schools, Michael Richard, said that he sent out a message to parents ahead of tomorrow’s return to remind them that school is a safe space to send their children.

Richard said it was important to reach out to concerned parents and tell them that staff and students alike are trained to be safe in any event.

The schools participate in emergency drills often and teachers are additionally trained.

Richard told us that counseling staff has been preparing over the last week since the shooting in Florida in order to best guide students through any emotions they may be feeling.

“Counseling staff has been preparing over the last twelve days to make sure that they have the most recent research available to them. They’re prepared to welcome students with open arms,” Richard said. “A lot of these kids just need a caring adult to talk to and we got tons of those here in West Springfield.”

In response to President Trump’s support for arming teachers, Richard says that they do not agree with the idea of arming faculty in the schools. The superintendent has faith in the resource officers at the schools as well as a responsive police department to keep everyone safe.

