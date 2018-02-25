Greene Room Productions opens new space in Springfield

A new theater space is opening at the Eastfield Mall.

Greene Room Productions held an open house today, giving the public a sneak peek of the programs and upcoming shows to be housed there.

They are hoping the new space will spark interest in the performing arts and help the theater group to grow.

Jo Cobleigh, Vice President and board member of Greene Room Productions, told us the space will be used to bring people together.

"It's a space to gather. For us to keep all of our things like our dragon and such here, for people to have a home base to work from, to rehearse from, and our space where we can show people in the community that we're there. Spread ourselves to a wider base than we were before."

The non-profit theater group also has an exhibit at the MassMutual Center that will be auctioned to help raise funds in support of their programs.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved