Party cloudy tonight with some areas of fog. Drier and mild air on the way

The precipitation has come to an end but we will have to watch for areas of fog as well as some black ice overnight. Drier and mild air works in for the beginning of the work week.

As our storm system pushes to the east we will see skies becoming partly cloudy tonight. As temperatures drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. There could be some areas of black ice on untreated surfaces. We will start out tomorrow with partly sunny skies as high pressure begins to build in. Skies will become mostly sunny as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The ridge of high pressure will remain in control of our weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs continuing to run above normal in the lower to middle 50s. As we head later into the week we are looking more unsettled as we will be watching a storm system that could bring rain and/or snow to the region. Details will need to be worked out as we head through the next several days so be sure to stay tuned.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.