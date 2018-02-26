Students return to school amid threats on social media

Students across western Mass return to school Monday morning after the week long February break.

The return comes after a few schools received threats on social media, including Granby.

The superintendent of Granby schools said there will be extra police here at the school on Monday following the threat.

Support staff will also be available for students who need it.

Those threats started last Tuesday after police said a 14-year-old boy, who is a student at the Granby Jr. Sr. High School, threatened another student, including with a picture of three handguns on a kitchen counter.

Police found those guns to be B.B. and pellet guns and confiscated them, but the warnings continued by the student to those who he felt had told police about him.

Two days later, police said threats were made again. This time to “shoot up the school.” Officers arrested the 14-year-old, who is being held until his next court appearance.

No students were hurt.

This comes just days after the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

A meeting will be held at 6:30 on Monday night, at the high school, to discuss emergency plans should incidents like this take place going forward.

In the aftermath of the Parkland shooting, there have been a few other threats made over break to local schools.

Police in Springfield had to respond after a male student made a threat on social media against the Springfield High School of Science and Technology. A quick response found no official threat after police said the student admitted that the whole thing was just a joke.

Police said there is nothing funny about threats made to students. School administrators across the Pioneer Valley have been active on social media themselves, reassuring students and parents that safety is their top priority.

Palmer schools is expected to add additional cameras outside their school as a precautionary measure, while parents in West Springfield received a call home this weekend reminding them of the protocols in place in order to keep their kids as safe as possible.

