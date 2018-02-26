Eying big storm potential for the end of the week

Well, hello high pressure! After a dreary end to the weekend, dry weather and sunshine will be back in the forecast for a few days. However, the next few nights will be quite chilly. Tonight under a clear sky, temperatures will drop into the mid-20s with some lower 20s possible in the typical cold spots.

It might be a bit frosty as you head out the door Tuesday morning, then bright sunshine will help warm the day back into the lower and middle 50s. A pretty nice day on the way with temps a good 10+ degrees above normal.

High pressure will dominate Wednesday as well, but as it moves east, a southwesterly flow will help bring temperatures up a bit to near 60. High, wispy clouds will move in throughout the day. Clouds continue to build Wednesday night, keeping temps above freezing and we turn mostly cloudy Thursday. It will still be a mild day for the beginning of March, but back to the mid-50s for most. Showers are on the way for Thursday night ahead of our next storm…

A potential powerful Nor’easter…

There are many factors at work for the end of the week, from a strong negative swing in the Polar Vortex to a strong jet stream to a blocking high to a developing coastal low. Bottom line is that the players are in place for a powerful storm for the end of the week-Friday and Saturday.

There is still a lot to figure out with this storm, but what is looking likely is the threat for coastal flooding out east. The storm will likely bring some good wind to New England as well, possibly prompting wind advisories for western Mass and maybe high wind warnings toward the coast. As far as precipitation, this will be dependent on track. If the storm tracks farther south, we would only see a light rain changing to snow showers, but if the storm tracks closer to southern New England, a change from rain to several inches of heavy, wet snow becomes a concern. This storm won’t be a quick-mover either thanks to the blocking high to the northeast, so it could cause some big issues for the NE-one to watch over the next few days for sure.

We remain cloudy over the weekend as this storm lingers out over the Atlantic. A trend to colder temperatures is looking likely for Sunday into early next week.

