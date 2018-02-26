Nice end to the month as sunshine returns!

Watch out for areas of fog and a few icy spots this morning. However high pressure will move in and clouds will decrease this morning. Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a gusty breeze.

A ridge of high pressure will remain in control through Thursday morning with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs continuing to run above normal, mainly in the 50's. It will be a great way to end the month of February.

By Thursday night a coastal storm will begin to take shape as rain moves into western Mass. This storm has the potential to be powerful with heavy rain perhaps changing to snow, strong gusty winds and coastal flooding. The details are still in question however it will likely be the biggest storm of the season. The greatest threat for major snowfall would be in the hills and Berkshires but even in the valley snow is a threat. With temperatures near freezing any snow would likely be heavy and wet. Since there's a blocking area of high pressure to our northeast this potential Nor'easter may stick around with some affects into the start of the weekend! It's still several days away so stay tuned!

