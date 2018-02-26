Palmer High School on alert following threatening text message

The Palmer high school will have extra police presence on Monday due to a threat via text message which circulated Sunday night.

According to the Palmer schools superintendent, Patricia Gardner, the text message was anonymous and was shared amongst students. The text, according to Gardner, apparently stated that "some harm would be done at Palmer High School this week."

"We have no reason to believe that this is true or valid," Gardner said.

Still, the Palmer Police Department will be on site for the day monitoring safety.

Gardner noted that Palmer public schools do have safe practices and that student priority is their top priority.

"Please remain vigilant," Gardner noted. "Talk with your children. Have honest conversations, but we must all do our best to make our children safe."

