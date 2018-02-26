Chicopee man arrested on multiple charges after failing to stop for police

A Chicopee man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after failing to stop for police on Sunday.

Michael Wilk, the PIO for the Chicopee Police Department, told Western Mass News that the incident began in the Aldenville area of the city.

An officer spotted a blue Jeep, that was being driven by Tyler Beattie of Chicopee, pull into the parking lot of 646 Grattan Street which fit the description of a vehicle that was known to have been illegally attaching license plates.

A quick check of the registration showed that the plate, which was on the Jeep, actually belonged to a Subaru, Wilk said.

Police then attempted to stop the vehicle on McKinstry Avenue. Only the vehicle did not stop and instead sped up. Eventually, the Jeep pulled into the driveway of 760 McKinstry Avenue and the driver “quickly exited the vehicle, heading for the residence.”

The officer on scene ordered Beattie to return to his vehicle. Police said Beattie shouted back to them “for what?” before continuing into the home.

Wilk said the responding officer followed Beattie up to the home and as he entered the residence, he slammed a glass door shut on the officer. The glass broke on the officer’s arm.

The officer continued inside, however, and attempted to take Beattie into custody. Wilk said Beattie began to resist, twisting away from the arresting officer and shouted for his mother.

At this point the officer then backed away, fearing Beattie would become more combative, and pointed their Taser at Beattie.

Beattie’s mother then arrived, shielding him from the Taser’s aim, yelling at the officer to put it away.

After several warnings, Beattie’s mother moved away and a second officer assisted in the arrest of Beattie.

Beattie appeared in Chicopee District Court on Monday after being released on personal recognizance and a $45 fee. He has been charged with:

-Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

-Failure to stop for police

-Resisting arrest

-Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

-Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

-Illegally attaching motor vehicles plates to a motor vehicle

-Assault and battery on a police officer

-Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Beattie’s mother was summoned to court on Monday morning for interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.

The officer who was injured by the broken glass door was able to return to duty the same day, according to Wilk.

