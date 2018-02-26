Springfield man accused of killing wife appears in court

A Springfield man accused of killing his wife has appeared before a judge.

Terry Lockett, 41, of Springfield was arraigned Monday on murder charges related to an incident Friday morning at his Indian Orchard home.

Police were called to 29 Beaudry Street around 8:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing.

A 43 year old female victim died as a result of the incident. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Locket "was arrested after stabbing and killing his wife in their home."

At his court hearing Monday, a judge denied bail for Lockett. He is due back in court for a hearing in April.

