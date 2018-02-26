Smith College student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

Officials at Smith College report that a student has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

The college made the announcement via a campus-wide email on Sunday.

According to Smith, the student was diagnosed on Sunday, lives off-campus, and is hospitalized and receiving appropriate care.

"At this time, officials have not determined whether this case is related to the 2017 meningitis outbreak at the University of Massachusetts Amherst," the email explained

College officials are working with the state's Department of Public Health to notify those who may have had close contact with that student.

Any student with health concerns are urged to contact the Schacht Center for Health and Wellness 24 hours a day at (413) 585-2800.

Those students with questions on their vaccination schedule are urged to contact the health center during regular hours, which are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.