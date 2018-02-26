Woman struck, killed by car in Springfield identified

Investigators have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this month.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 51-year-old Lisa Parker of Springfield suffered multiple injuries after being struck by a vehicle on February 14 and later died.

Springfield Police responded to that one-vehicle crash, which occurred around 6:40 p.m. that night near the intersection of Harkness Avenue and Gifford Street.

The crash remains under investigation.

