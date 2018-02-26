Police: Man causing disturbance at Chicopee store arrested

Chicopee police made an arrest early Monday morning after a man allegedly caused a disturbance at a store on Chicopee Street.

Officer Mike Wilk says they were called to the scene at 6:20 a.m. after receiving a call from the Highland Farms.

It was about "a male party causing a disturbance inside the store," said Wilk.

That man, allegedly 25-year-old Anthony Tiber, from Chicopee, is now facing several charges including Disturbing the Peace, Vandalize Property over $250 and Larceny under $250.

Police say when they arrived at the store an employee told them they were having an issue with someone still inside.

"The store employee told our officers he was having an issue with a male party who was taking coffee, and not paying, and refusing to leave. The employee stated this was not the first time this has happened, and that this same party had damaged items in the past, to the point that they could not be sold," explained Wilk.

Officers were able to get the man, allegedly Tiber, outside. At one point he began to yell, drawing a crowd.

"While speaking to our officers, he began to yell, and get very loud, referring to our officers as "PAPA," and causing customers to come out and watch. At this point, he turned towards Ofc Hevey and began clenching and making a fist," noted Wilk.

That's when police decided to arrest Tiber.

Upon further investigation, Wilk says they discovered that a bundle of newspapers and a laminated realtor sign that Tiber had claimed were his, had in fact been stolen. Wilk says they also learned from a witness that Tiber had vandalized a temporary BUS STOP sign.

"It was realized the sign was ripped off the pole on the ground, and officers were able to find the sign," Wilk reported.

Tiber was booked at the Chicopee Police Department and transported to court for arraignment Monday.

