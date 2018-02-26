Spring allergy season starting a little early

If you suffer from spring allergies, local doctors said Monday that you may want to start taking your seasonal medication now.

That beautiful stretch of weather last week, combined with mild temperatures so far this week, are kicking off the season a bit early.

It may seem crazy that we're talking about spring allergies in February, but local allergists said that this season is coming early and it looks like its going to hit hard.

Sunshine with high's into the 50's this week, mixed with 70 degrees last week, has tricked some trees into a few early buds.

It's a nice taste of spring, but doctors said that it also means those who suffer from spring allergies may want to start arming themselves now.

"February, you know, typically we have ice and snow on the ground and it's not 70 degrees. Mold counts will start to rise, obviously when the temperature and the humidity is right for the mold, it will start to sporilate and people will start noticing symptoms as early as this week," said Dr. Jonathan Bayuk with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.

If you're feeling those eyes start to itch and your nose start to run, Bayuk told Western Mass News that it is not too early to start spring allergy medication.

"Allergy medicine is very safe, depending on what you're taking, but most of the stuff we have now is extremely safe and a lot of it is over the counter, so there's nothing wrong with taking it if you have symptoms," Bayuk explained.

How will this allergy season stack up?

"We're pretty set for a pretty bad pollen season this year because there's a lot of water in the ground, the trees will respond to that and then as the temps increase and the trees start to pollinate and it's just sort of a perfect storm for pollen," Bayuk noted.

Bayuk said it can be difficult in the beginning to determine: is it a cold, allergies, or the flu. However, he said that allergies are never associated with a fever.

According to pollen.com, the concentration of pollen grains in the air in western Massachusetts increased a bit today and is expected to rise, along with the mild temperatures, even more tomorrow.

