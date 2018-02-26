Student accused of threatening Granby school arraigned

Threats that were made against students at Granby Junior Senior High School prompted a police presence at school on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy, who is a student at the school, was arrested after he allegedly threatened other students on social media over February break.

Last Tuesday, the student made a threat towards another student with a picture of three handguns on a kitchen counter.

Polices said they found those guns to be B.B. and pellet guns and confiscated them, but the student continued to make threats to those he thought reported him to police.

Two days later, police said threats were made again. That time it was to "shoot up the school."

His name is not being released because he is a minor. The student was arraigned in court on Monday for charges which include:

Threat to commit a crime (assault and battery)

Threat to commit a crime (murder)

Intimidation of a witness

Granby residents who spoke with Western Mass News applaud the police department’s action in investigating this incident.

"Every threat should be taken seriously it has to be known that you can’t make a threat and get away with it," said Granby resident Michael Coughlin.

"The police department and school department applaud the efforts and bravery of all the witnesses and parents who came forward to inform us of these serious concerns. We will continue to work together. we will always take these types of situations seriously and deal with them accordingly," Granby police wrote.

The mass shooting in Parkland, Florida is still fresh on everyone's mind, and many hope a solution comes soon.

"I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t think anyone has the answers right now," said Granby resident Steven Buckley.

The student who reportedly made the threats is not allowed back on school grounds, and is awaiting a dangerousness hearing in police custody.

During tonight's school committee meeting at the Granby Jr. Sr. High School. the superintendent will discuss this incident.

Tune in to Western Mass News starting at 10 p.m. for the latest developments on this story.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.