Video shows 2017 crash involving runaway PVTA bus

We're getting a look at video that shows a PVTA bus crashing into a traffic light pole late last year.

The crash happened back in November.

The video, captured on a camera outside the U.S. District Court. shows the bus crossing through an intersection, crashing into the pole, and continuing on.

You can see people running after the bus and a police cruiser nearby respond immediately.

The driver got out of the bus to check on a mechanical issue when the bus rolled away.

The bus was carry 22 students when it crashed at State and School Streets. They were able to get out of the bus through the front windshield.

Two people were taken to Baystate with injuries that were described as not serious.

