Agawam Police searching for suspects in cigarette thefts

Police are looking for your help in identifying two people in connection with stolen cigarettes.

Agawam Police reported that two people went into Goodies Convenience Store on Springfield last Tuesday and Wednesday, between 1 and 2 p.m. each day.

The two suspects then allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agawam Police at (413) 726-9759.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.