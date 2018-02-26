Hadley PD: Weapons and "unidentified substance" found in storage unit

An investigation is underway after weapons and an "unidentified substance" were found inside a storage unit in Hadley on Monday, according to police.

Hadley Police Chief Mason told Western Mass News the manager of Stuff-It Storage on Route 9 alerted authorities after they found what appeared to be different types of weapons inside the unit that was going to be auctioned off.

Chief Mason said they found an unloaded, but unsecured shotgun and another item that appeared to be a shoulder-fire rocket launcher.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad were then called in to investigate. They determined the launcher was inert and no ammunition was found for either weapon, Chief Mason noted.

A Hazmat team was also called to the scene after police found "plastic containers with what appeared to contain some type of white crystalline substance," according to Chief Mason.

At this time the substance is still unidentified. The incident remains under investigation.

