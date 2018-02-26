School threats have communities on edge

Threats against multiple schools in western Massachusetts over the last few days have residents on edge.

Over school vacation a student at Granby Junior Senior High School was arrested after threatening multiple students on social media.

Police confiscated B.B. guns from that 14-year-old student's home, and prompted a police presence at the schools Monday when the kids returned.

Some residents think kids don't quite understand how serious these threats are.

"I think that young people make mistakes unfortunately and carries through and it's a tragedy actually," said Steven Buckley.

Granby was not the only school with added patrols on Monday.

Palmer High School received unsubstantiated threats Sunday night. An anonymous text message was being shared among students threatening danger in the school.

Gail Clark's grandson attends Palmer High School. She said threats against schools need to end.

"I just wish some of this would stop and I wish kids could be kids," said Clark.

Palmer Superintendent Pat Gardner told Western Mass News that with recent tragedies like the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida; people need to continue to speak up.

"Please remain vigilant. Talk with your children. Have honest conversations, but we must all do our best to make our children stay safe," said Superintendent Gardner.

A student at Greenfield Middle School was arrested for stealing two hand guns last week, according to Greenfield Superintendent Michael Sullivan.

Sullivan told Western Mass News that student was charged with at least one felony, and they could face suspension.

In Granby, the Superintendent will address the incident over break during the school committee meeting at 6:30 p.m.

