Gaming school prepares for careers at MGM Springfield

With the new casino opening in Springfield later this year, MGM has to hire thousands of people in the upcoming months.

On Monday, possible prospects made their way to their first day of classes at the new casino careers school.

Once students complete the six-week course, they’ll be one step closer to possibly being a part of the MGM team.



"I'm immensely excited. Looking forward to this for a long time, been going to all the sessions," said Stuart Larkin.



Larkin told Western Mass News he moved to Springfield a few years ago.

While he used to do sales, he said living in the city means he's ready for a new career.



"I mean, MGM, it's a top notch company that really interested me," Larkin continued.

Robert Westerfield is the casino's Vice President of Table Games, said the classes are four hours a day and five days a week.



"We're very happy for city and people getting employment," said Westerfield.



MGM staff said they’re excited for the possibilities ahead.



After the students complete the six week course, they’ll get a certificate.

Successful completion of the gaming school guarantees an audition with MGM Springfield.