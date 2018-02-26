Parents address safety concerns following Granby school threat

Parents and students in Granby are on edge after a student allegedly made threats to shoot up the Junior Senior High School.

During Monday night's school committee meeting, safety was at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Dozens of parents showed up wanting to know what the school is doing to make sure their kids are safe.

A Granby Junior Senior High School student is accused of making the threats on social media last week.

"As a parent I'm here to get some info and follow up about last week and hear what next steps are in safety and support service," said Jessica Randall.

At the Granby school committee meeting, parents spoke up and asked questions during the public forum.

Randall said every parent just wants to know their child will come home safely.

"Continue with support service in school and staff making resources accessible, making sure it's as safe as it can be so we can feel safe during the day and feel they are in safe place and come home safe in the end of the day," Randall added.

Granby School Superintendent Sheryl Stanton assured parents that counseling services are available.

They're also reminding students if they see something, say something.

Granby Police Chief Alan Wischart was also on hand to try and ease concerns.

"One of the things that came up is physical school upgrades to school door and monitor school surveillance system at the police department so that's another security enhancement," Chief Wischart said.

The student who made the threat was arraigned on Monday and remains in police custody.

