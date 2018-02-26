Man shot on Oakland St. in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

breaking

Man shot on Oakland St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police are investigating a shooting on Oakland Street Monday night. 

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said a male victim was shot in the leg on the 300 block of Oakland Street around 8:43 p.m.

The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center. Walsh said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

