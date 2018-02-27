Possible route changes, rate hikes coming to PVTA

The PVTA is holding a series of public meetings to discuss the proposed budget cuts to their service.

While cuts could be coming, the bus company wants to hear from people on why they should or should not make changes.

The PVTA is encouraging people to come out to Union Station in Springfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to speak up on how they feel about these changes.

The proposed changes could drastically impact those in the UMass Amherst area, as the company looks to cut service around the school on weekdays when classes aren’t going on.

They are also looking to eliminate service altogether on non-academic Sundays.

An increase in regular adult fares has been proposed, too, up 25 percent from $1.25 to $1.60.

All public comments may be submitted until March 14. Comments will be given to the PVTA’s Advisory Board for a final decision to be made in April. If approved, changes would take effect July 1st.

How people can comment:

In person: Attend a public hearing or outreach session.

By mail: Send letter to: PVTA Administrator, 2808 Main St. Springfield, MA 01107

By email: comments@pvta.com

By phone: Call (413) 732-6248 x 239 and leave up to a 3-minute recorded message.

Online: Visit the PVTA website.

Full list of public meetings/outreach sessions for you to attend (people can speak at both):

• Tuesday, February 27, 2018, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Springfield Union Station located at 55 Frank B. Murray Street, Springfield.

• Tuesday, February 27, 2018, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Westfield Olver Transit Pavilion located at the Corner of Elm and Arnold Streets, Westfield.

• Wednesday, February 28, 2018, 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM at the Northampton City Council Chambers located at 212 Main Street, Northampton.

• Thursday, March 1, 2018, 12:00 Noon - 2:00 PM at UMass Murray D. Lincoln Campus Center located at 1 Campus Center Way, Room 163C (lower level), UMass Amherst.

• Monday, March 5, 2018, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Agawam Senior Center located at 954 Main St., Agawam

• Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM at Amherst Bangs Community Center located at 70 Boltwood Walk, Amherst.

• Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM at the Holyoke Transportation Center located at 206 Maple Street, Room 104, Holyoke.

• Thursday, March 8, 2018, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the American International College (AIC), Karen Sprague Center West Wing located at 1000 State Street, Springfield.

• Monday, March 12, 2018, 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM at the Chicopee Public Library located at 449 Front Street, Chicopee.

Some UMass Amherst students have been very vocal because of how it directly effects their routes to school.

A group of students rallied on campus Monday to demand something be done about these proposed changes.

