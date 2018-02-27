Mild end to February; March arriving with a major storm

We saw another beauty here in western Mass with highs back to the 50s under a sunny sky. Clear skies continue this evening, allowing us to cool quickly. Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s with a few clouds and a light southwest breeze.

High pressure will drift eastward Wednesday, bringing in milder air behind it for our afternoon. High temps climb back to the 50s with a few in the lower valley nearing 60. Scattered clouds will mix with sunshine and a southwest breeze will kick up a bit, but overall still very pleasant.

A cold front to our north will drift southward with a few spotty rain showers Wednesday night and quite a few clouds. Best rain chances will be north of the Pike. We are mainly dry on Thursday, but mostly cloudy. Temps remain mild with highs again getting into the 50s for the first day of March.

End of the week storm… Strong low pressure will move through the Ohio valley from the southwest Thursday. Another area of low pressure develops along the Carolina coast and begins heading north-northeastward. Energy will transfer to the coastal low, which strengthens Friday off the shoreline. The track of this coastal low will determine how much and what kind of precipitation we see from this storm. Right now, its most likely that we begin as rain in the valley, then change to a rain/snow mix. Snow accumulation projections are still another day away, but this course would keep accumulations light in the valley. A heavy, wet snow should fall in the Berkshires and hill towns-which could pick up a few to several inches. Gusty wind is also a concern with a closer storm track and gusts to 40mph are possible.

** If this storm shifts north and passes closer to southern New England, we could be talking more snow for everyone. It is certainly a possibility, but not for sure yet. **

We remain breezy, chilly and cloudy Saturday as the coastal storm slowly moves east. Sunday is also looking cold and fairly cloudy, but dry. Temps hover close to normal early next week with dry weather Monday and Tuesday, but our next storm could bring another round of rain and snow midweek.

