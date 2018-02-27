Sunny today but still tracking significant ocean storm

It's a frosty and chilly start but we have a beautiful late February day on the way! Thanks to high pressure we'll see lots of sunshine today with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 50's. This will put temperatures about 10-12 degrees above normal! (Normal 40)

High pressure will dominate tomorrow as well, but as it moves east, a southwesterly flow will help bring temperatures up even a bit more as we reach near 60! High, wispy clouds will move in throughout the day. Clouds continue to build tomorrow night, keeping temps above freezing as we turn mostly cloudy into Thursday. We may see a brief shower Wednesday night. It will still be a mild day on Thursday for the beginning of March, but back to the lower-50s for most.

A potential powerful Nor'easter…

What we DO know:

What we do know it that there will be a powerful storm system off-shore with a huge blocking high pressure system to our northeast. The flow and pressure gradient between these two systems will create lots of wind and will cause coastal flooding. The threat for high wind gusts could prompt a wind advisory for western Mass and perhaps a high wind warning to the east. The wind will ramp up on Friday and last through Saturday for western Mass.

What we DONT know:

What we don't know is the exact track of the storm and the exact temperature profile of the atmosphere which would determine precipitation type and intensity. If the storm tracks farther south, we would only see a light rain changing to snow showers, but if the storm tracks closer to southern New England, the precip. would be heavier and a change from rain to heavy wet snow becomes likely with the greatest amounts in the hills. Our opportunity for snow would come on Friday. Areas that see a significant amount of heavy wet snow (no guarantee that anyone will at this point) would potentially see power outages. Things are way to unclear for snowfall amounts at this point. (Slight changes in the storm track means big spreads in snow totals for western Mass)

The clouds and wind will stick around through the weekend however the precipitation will be off shore. The wind will slowly ease as the clouds will slowly dissipate as the weekend goes on.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.