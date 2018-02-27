Funeral held for State Rep. Peter Kocot

Family, friends, and politicians gathered Tuesday to bid a final farewell to a longtime legislator.

A funeral Mass was held this morning at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Northampton for State Rep. Peter Kocot, who passed away last week after what was described in his obituary as a "brief illness."

Kocot, 61, was first elected to the House in a 2002 special election and represented the 1st Hampshire district, which consists of Hatfield, Northampton, Southampton, and Westhampton in Hampshire County and Montgomery in Hampden County.

Kocot served as a member of the House Committee on Ethics and chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing.

He is survived by his wife, Shauneen, and two sons, Jake and Luke.

In lieu of flowers, Kocot's family is requesting donations to the Peter Kocot Scholarship Fund (Dollars for Scholars), the Cooley Dickinson Cancer Center, or Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.

