Chicopee Police seek armed robbery suspect

Investigators in Chicopee are looking for the public's help in locating a robbery suspect.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on Wednesday, February 14, a female suspect went into Stop and Shop on Memorial Drive and stole some merchandise.

Wilk added that as the suspect was fleeing, she put her hands in her pocket and reportedly threatened to stab a loss prevention officer with a dirty needle.

The suspect then fled in a GMC Sierra.

Investigators asked for assistance in identifying the suspect and a felony warrant has now been issued for 27-year-old Johanna Nadeau.

"If you have contact with her, she is encouraged to turn herself in," Wilk noted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

