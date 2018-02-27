Students return to class anxious, stressed following Florida shooting

While Parkland school students go back to class tomorrow, in western Massachusetts, students are anxious after returning to class after vacation last week.

Kids across the area are back to school this week and again, the issue of school safety is on their minds.

"They're absolutely talking about it, there's a lot of anxiety around it," said Josh Wallace, resource officer at JFK Middle School in Northampton.

The latest school shooting in Florida weighs heavily on the minds of students everywhere including these young students.

"There's a lot of curiousness a lot of good ideas students have to increase safety of their schools," Wallace added.

Wallace hears a lot from these students. He feels it's good they talk about what's going on.

"Talking about it allows them to cope helps to enable trust with school administrators and police department are here to keep them safe," Wallace explained.

Wallace said it's more important than ever for students to say something if they see something.

"The advice I give them safety starts with them, they know the student population classmates they know when things are off," Wallace noted.

He said that the fear students need to get past is repercussion or social stigma of going and telling someone what is going on.

"We'd rather look into it and it be nothing than not know about it and have a tragedy on our hands," Wallace said.

Wallace stressed the importance of having a conversation with our children. Kids talking to parents and trusted adults to build on that trust, and that also helps relieve the anxiety.

