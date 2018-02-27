Police investigate threat at Tri-County School in Easthampton

A student at an Easthampton school will be out of class following a reported threat Tuesday.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander said that on Tuesday, a 17-year-old male student made a threat that they were going to hurt classmates.

Police investigated and determined that the threat was not credible, that no crime had been committed, and no laws were violated that would lead to an arrest.

The student, who lives in Springfield, has been suspended from school.

Alexander noted that he believes that there will be police presence in the morning and at dismissal on Wednesday so that everyone feels safe.

