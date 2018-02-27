Local curling club sees spike in interest following Winter Olympics

Although the Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang are over, there's one event that has whipped the local curling scene into action.

The Petersham Curling Club has seen hundreds take an interest in the sport since the U.S. men's team brought home the gold.

"Can't ask for anything better to promote our sport than to come back with a gold medal from the Olympics," said Daniel Ostheimer with the Petersham Curling Club.



As the men's team celebrates a win, Daniel Ostheimer is spraying the ice for their Tuesday pick-up league. It's been a busy with three open houses and eight learn-to-curls during the Olympics.



"We have put through probably close to a thousand people through our club in the last eight days," Ostheimer noted.



Folks come from as far away as Vermont to get in on the sport.



"It has been crazy but it's been a wonderful crazy because now we know there are 800 more people out there who know about our sport," Ostheimer added.



There are either two person or four person teams. Players push 42 pound granite stones called 'rocks' across the ice curling towards the circular target called the house.



The skip calls the strategy, as the player curls, and the sweepers use their brooms to control the rock.



"We can't make you a pro or John Schuster in a short period of time but in forty-five minutes I can have someone out throwing out stones and then it's obviously a game like lifetime where you work on perfecting your game," Ostheimer explained.



The club closes in March, but until then, Daniel said they are accepting new players for those interest in getting crazy about curling.

