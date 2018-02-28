Police presence expected following threat to Tri-County Schools in Easthampton

There’s been another school threat in western Mass, this time at the Tri-County Schools in Easthampton.

Officers are expected to be on site Wednesday for the safety of the students.

Police told Western Mass News that the student behind the threat will not be back in class on Wednesday.

On Tuesday it was found that a 17-year-old student of the schools had threatened to hurt other classmates.

Police said the threat did not play out, so no one was hurt. The student is from Springfield but goes to school here in Easthampton.

Easthampton residents told Western Mass News these threats are not something they can get used to.

“I think about my parents, I don't think they heard about anything like this when they were growing up,” Andrew Tilbe, of Easthampton, said. “Or when I was growing up, all of a sudden, it's prevalent now.”

School threats have become all too common now in the Pioneer Valley, and just two weeks after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Since Parkland, there have been 4 schools in western Mass that have received threats.

Tri-County Schools joins the High School of Science and Technology in Springfield, The Granby Junior/Senior High School and Palmer High School.

There have also been other incidents in schools where no threat was made, including the Greenfield Middle School, where police said a pellet gun was found inside the backpack of a student. Another student at the there was also arrested for stealing two hand guns, according to the Superintendent.

The Educator's School Safety Network is now saying school threats have skyrocketed nationwide, to about 60-70 each day since Parkland.

