Police warn of scam asking for money, claiming bodily injury

The Granville Police Department is warning residents of a scam that’s currently circulating the area.

Police sent out a warning on Facebook, Tuesday, after they say a woman received a call from an unknown person concerning her grandson.

“The caller stated that the grandson had been arrested and that a specific sum of money should be transferred for his release,” the post read.

Granville police said unfortunately, there isn’t much they can do other than warn the public.

They added that if anyone receives a call like this to not transfer any amount of money until the situation has been verified. Police also said that residents should be aware of a standard tactic used by scammers involving the purchase of gift cards.

