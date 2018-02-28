Mild end to month but powerful storm on the way

It was a mild and beautiful day yesterday and we have another beauty on the way for today too. It's a cool, quiet start this morning but as high pressure drifts eastward today temps will reach back into the mid to upper 50s. We may even nip 60 in a few spots. Scattered clouds will mix with sunshine and a southwest breeze will kick up a bit, but overall still very pleasant.

A cold front to our north will drift southward with a few spotty rain showers tonight and quite a few clouds. Best rain chances will be north of the Pike. Tomorrow will be mainly dry but mostly cloudy. However, temperatures remain mild with highs again getting into the 50s. March will come in like a "Lamb" but that wont last long.

Latest on the storm: An area of low pressure will move through the Ohio valley tomorrow. Another area of low pressure develops along the Carolina coast and begins heading north-northeastward. Energy will transfer to the coastal low, which strengthens Friday off the shoreline.

The trends are looking a bit milder with a track close to southern New England. This means its looking as though the valley will see mainly rain with the hills seeing rain perhaps changing to heavy wet snow'

Rain will develop tomorrow night, after dark and before midnight and become heavy into Friday morning. It will be a wet Friday morning commute for most of us. Rain will mix with and perhaps change to heavy wet snow for a while in the hills while it stays mainly rain in the valley. It may end as snow showers in the valley late Friday into Friday night as slightly cooler air finally works in.

Snow accumulations in the valley will be minor likely less than 1". The hills and Berkshires could see a few inches of accumulation with 1-4" if not more in the highest elevated areas. The valley will pick up 1-3" of rain! The wind will ramp on Friday and become gusty up to 45 mph.

We remain windy, chilly and cloudy Saturday as the coastal storm slowly spins southeast. Sunday is also looking brisk and chilly but dry and brighter.

