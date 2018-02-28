Rain, wind and snow coming Friday with Nor'easter

A weak cold front is coming into our area this evening with more clouds and a few showers. Not much rain is expected, maybe just a few sprinkles. Overnight, skies will clear back out and temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 30s.

We start our Thursday with some sunshine and a quick warm up. Temperatures return to the 50s in the afternoon with increasing clouds and a light northeasterly breeze.

Strong low pressure will be moving though the Ohio Valley Thursday and another area low pressure will start developing off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Energy from the strong low to our west will transfer to the coastal low, which will allow it to rapidly strengthen. Rain will push in from the southwest Thursday evening and spread across all of southern New England with some snow mixing in north of Rt. 2 in the high elevations.

As low pressure deepens to our south, winds will whip in from the northeast. Winds here in western Mass may gust to 40-50mph at times during the during the afternoon and evening Friday. Stronger winds are expected in eastern Mass and Rhode Island and High Wind Watches have been issued there.

Rain continues much of Friday in the valley, eventually changing over to wet snow Friday late-afternoon. Rain amounts may top an inch, then a few inches of snow may accumulate Friday night through Saturday morning. Snow will last longer in the high terrain of the Berkshires and northern hill towns and could end up with several inches of wet snow by Friday night. However, rain could mix in from time to time in the morning and early afternoon. Either way, the higher in elevation you go, the messier it will be. Snow totals should range from 1-3” in the lower valley to as much as 6” through Franklin county, western Hampshire and southern Berkshire county. Western Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire may pick up 6” to as much as a foot-if they remain snow for the entirety of the storm-which is still a possibility, but not for certain yet.

This very powerful, slow-moving storm will continue to batter the coast with storm surge, flooding and strong wind Saturday, but wet weather will move out early. We stay cloudy and chilly here in western Mass with a gusty breeze. Sunday looks a bit less breezy with more breaks of sun, but colder. Temperatures stay near and slightly above normal early next week with nice weather days Monday and Tuesday, then our next storm could bring snow and rain by Wednesday.

