Human remains found deep in the woods of Hatfield

As Western Mass News was first to report this morning, an active police investigation is underway.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told Western Mass News that they have found human remains deep in the woods in Hatfield.

While the identity of the remains has not been released, friends and family of a missing woman are convinced this is her.

Friends and family of Jo Ringer gathered deep in the woods in Hatfield this morning following information released by the D.A.'s office: human remains found in the Hatfield woods.

Ringer disappeared almost exactly a year ago. This weekend is the anniversary of her disappearance.

While investigators said that they cannot confirm the identity of the remains, Ringer’s friends and family told Western Mass News exclusively why they believe this is where her body was disposed of.

“This is a place that Chad Reidy was known to frequent," said Ginger Plantier, Ringer's friend.

Reidy is the sole late suspect in the homicide investigation of Jo Ringer. He was her husband and friends and family said there was a history of domestic violence.

Reidy died of an apparent suicide one month after Ringer disappeared.

“He came here when he wanted to think and be with nature. These are things that he has told people as well as police," Plantier added.

Reidy’s ex-girlfriend, Laura Reilly, is currently awaiting a pre-trial hearing on three counts of misleading a police officer in the investigation.

Court documents obtained by Western Mass News show that Reidy and Reilly spent time together in the day of and days after Ringer’s disappearance.

Video from the Western Mass News SkyDrone shows the vast remoteness of this wooded area, where police blocked off the road to this mountain for the majority of the day.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday - when crews began to clear - a detective called over Ringer’s daughter and mother to talk to them privately.

Off camera, Savanah told Western Mass News that she spoke privately to detectives Wednesday afternoon and she said that they would not answer many of her questions, like did detectives find any jewelry or clothing near the remains.

Carey noted that those remains will now be examined by the medical examiner's office.

Friends and family told Western Mass News they would be shocked to learn these remains are not those of Jo Ringer’s. They seek closure and peace and the fact that the one year anniversary of her disappearance is this weekend, makes this even more emotional.

This afternoon, Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless announced his office will make a major announcement Thursday morning. His office has been the lead investigator on this case.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

