Human remains found deep in the woods of Hatfield

Authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains in Hatfield.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, confirmed that discovery to Western Mass News

As Western Mass News was first to report, an investigation and search is underway deep in the woods of Hatfield.

Officials noted that it is still too early to release any additional information, but do plan on speaking with the media in a few hours.

Carey noted that those remains will now be examined by the medical examiner's office.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

