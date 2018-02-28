Single vehicle crash in Greenfield leads to two arrests

A single vehicle crash led to two arrests for multiple offense OUI’s in Greenfield on Tuesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Greenfield Police responded to reports of a single vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in the area of 42 Adams Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the property of unit 54.

Police said that several people were standing around the vehicle, restraining a male who was later identified as 33-year-old David Timberlake-Salter of Greenfield.

The bystanders reported they were preventing Timberlake-Salter from leaving before police arrived.

A bystander at the scene reportedly told police that 52-year-old Garry Downer of Greenfield had also been in the vehicle with Timberlake-Salter.

Investigators said that Downer allegedly told officers the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer belonged to him. He reported that he drove the vehicle to Adams Road with Timberlake-Salter as a passenger.

Downer said that when they arrived, Timberlake-Salter stole the vehicle and drove away, eventually crashing it.

After a brief investigation, police had probable cause to believe Timberlake-Salter and Downer were both operating under the influence of alcohol. This was Timberlake-Salter’s third offense and Downer’s second.

Timberlake-Salter faces an additional charge of using a vehicle without authority.

Both men were arrested at the scene. They were transported to the Franklin County House of Corrections and held on $1,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.