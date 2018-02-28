Single vehicle crash in Greenfield leads to two arrests - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Single vehicle crash in Greenfield leads to two arrests

By Naomi Wilson
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photos provided by Greenfield Police) (Photos provided by Greenfield Police)
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A single vehicle crash led to two arrests for multiple offense OUI’s in Greenfield on Tuesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Greenfield Police responded to reports of a single vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in the area of 42 Adams Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the property of unit 54.

Police said that several people were standing around the vehicle, restraining a male who was later identified as 33-year-old David Timberlake-Salter of Greenfield.

The bystanders reported they were preventing Timberlake-Salter from leaving before police arrived.

A bystander at the scene reportedly told police that 52-year-old Garry Downer of Greenfield had also been in the vehicle with Timberlake-Salter.

Investigators said that Downer allegedly told officers the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer belonged to him. He reported that he drove the vehicle to Adams Road with Timberlake-Salter as a passenger.

Downer said that when they arrived, Timberlake-Salter stole the vehicle and drove away, eventually crashing it.

After a brief investigation, police had probable cause to believe Timberlake-Salter and Downer were both operating under the influence of alcohol. This was Timberlake-Salter’s third offense and Downer’s second.

Timberlake-Salter faces an additional charge of using a vehicle without authority.

Both men were arrested at the scene. They were transported to the Franklin County House of Corrections and held on $1,000 bail.

