61 cats and dogs removed from Auburn home

Sixty-one cats and dogs were removed from an unfit home in Auburn yesterday.

Auburn Police worked with the Department of Development and Inspectional Services Rescue Agents from the Animal Rescue League of Boston to execute a search warrant at 4 Buron Terrace.

The warrant was obtained after a report was issued, claiming there was a large number of cats and dogs living in unsanitary conditions.

Since 1993, there have been eleven prior complaints filed with the Board of Health against the property and it's owners.

Each of the complaints had been investigated with administrative actions taken.

Two litters of puppies and four litters of kittens were among the sixty-one animals rescued from the home. The cats and dogs will be medically evaluated.

The property was deemed unfit for human habitation and posted as such after the residents were relocated.

The owners of the home will have charges of animal cruelty and operating a kennel without a license filed against them.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.