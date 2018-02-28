DA: two arrested on drug charges, over 9,000 bags of heroin seized

Two men are under arrest, accused of being involved in a high-level drug trafficking operation.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that 39-year-old Julio Sanchez of Springfield and 32-year-old Andy Espinal-Antonio of Worcester were arrested over the weekend near the intersection of Chestnut and Liberty Streets in Springfield by members of the office's narcotics taskforce.

Both men were arrested as part of lengthy investigation into the trafficking of heroin in Hampden County.

Leydon that the arrests came investigators saw Sanchez and Espinal-Antonio allegedly engaged in the sale of heroin while under surveillance.

Investigators reportedly seized 9,000 packets of heroin from Sanchez's vehicle, as well as 50 bags of heroin and $3,580 in cash from Espinal-Antonio’s vehicle.

“I would like to thank the dedicated and professional members of law enforcement who participated in this investigation. The quantity of narcotics involved shows this is a high-level and sophisticated operation which supplied this area with a significant amount of heroin," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.

Sanchez is facing charges including trafficking in heroin over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Bail was set at $10,000 and he is due back in court on March 21.

Espinal-Antonio is charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Bail was set at $10,000 and he is scheduled to appear again in court on April 6.

