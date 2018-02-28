Springfield police officers transported to hospital following crash

Two Springfield Police officers were transported to the hospital following an accident that occurred during a traffic stop.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said the officers were at a traffic stop on the Plainfield Street bridge around 1:10 a.m. this morning when a driver in a Ford Escape crashed into the back of the cruiser.

The suspect attempted to drive in reverse until officers were able to remove him from the car.

The driver, 25-year-old Evan Lebeau of Springfield, was arrested at the scene. Lebeau's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Massachusetts.

Lebeau will face multiple charges including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The two officers were transported to Baystate Medical Center and are expected to recover.

