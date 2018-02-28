Springfield police officers transported to hospital following crash

Two Springfield Police officers were transported to the hospital following an accident that occurred during a traffic stop.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said the officers were at a traffic stop on the Plainfield Street bridge around 1:10 a.m. this morning when a driver in a Ford Escape crashed into the back of the cruiser.
The suspect attempted to drive in reverse until officers were able to remove him from the car.
The driver, 25-year-old Evan Lebeau of Springfield, was arrested at the scene. Lebeau's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Massachusetts.
Lebeau will face multiple charges including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
The two officers were transported to Baystate Medical Center and are expected to recover.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.