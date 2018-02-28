Palmer police ask for your help in identifying robbery suspect

The Palmer Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspected in the robbery of a gas station.
Police said the robbery took place at the Palmer Pride station on Tuesday, February 27.
If you have any information regarding the male suspect in the picture, please contact Palmer Police’s detective bureau at (413) 283-8792.
