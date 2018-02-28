Palmer police ask for your help in identifying robbery suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Palmer police ask for your help in identifying robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Palmer Police Department) (Photo by Palmer Police Department)
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Palmer Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspected in the robbery of a gas station.

Police said the robbery took place at the Palmer Pride station on Tuesday, February 27.

If you have any information regarding the male suspect in the picture, please contact Palmer Police’s detective bureau at (413) 283-8792.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.