High school graduation rates up locally and statewide

The high school graduation rate in Massachusetts continues to improve, especially at schools in western Massachusetts.

State officials said that more than 88 percent of students who were ninth graders in the 2013-2014 school year graduated within four years.

That's up from 87.5 percent from the previous class.

It's trending higher in Springfield. Public school officials said that its 2017 graduation rate increased more than 20 percentage points since 2012.

"The superintendent and school committee has done an amazing job providing wrap around services for our students. Everybody has an opportunity to get the help that they need. It's no surprise we're becoming as successful as we have been," said Springfield Central High School Principal Tad Tokarz.

It's the 11th consecutive year that the four-year graduation rate improved in Massachusetts.

