Utility crews preparing for approaching Nor'easter

Crews with Eversource and National Grid spent the day trimming trees, getting ready for whatever weather Friday brings.

Eversource told Western Mass News that they have committed millions of dollars in 2018, earmarked specifically for cities and towns in western Massachusetts.

The goal is to make sure they are ready for storms like what may be coming our way on Friday.

On this beautiful Wednesday afternoon, Western Mass News caught up with crews from National Grid in East Longmeadow and from Eversource in Longmeadow.

They were tree trimming and trouble shooting before the next storm.

"We are constantly evaluating our system. Is it reliable? Is it robust? Are we seeing places where we'll need to upgrade?" said Priscilla Ress with Eversource.

Ress told Western Mass News that crews are out all year across western Massachusetts evaluating and trimming trees.

However, in 2018, the company is spending $5 million to do something called enhanced tree trimming.

"That's when you look at a tree from ground to sky and make sure that that tree is not in any way interfering in our electrical equipment or the lines because as you know, trees are the number one cause of power outages," Ress explained.

Eversource is targeting known trouble spots.

"In 2018, we have about a dozen communities and the places where you're really going to see us doing a lot of work is going to be in Agawam, Huntington, Conway, Colrain," Ress added.

Ress said that 50 miles of electrical lines will be looked at and potentially cleared in each of those targeted communities.

Now is the time, when we start getting warmer days and the ground starts to thaw,

"You know the problem with these storms is, especially now. The ground is very saturated that loosens up the roots," Ress said.

Come Friday, as with any storm, Ress said if any homeowner has a concern to contact your local electric company.

Eversource said that it does have additional crews on standby for Friday, just in case.

