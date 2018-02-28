Man wanted after meth, weapons found inside Hadley storage unit

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of keeping meth and weapons inside a Hadley storage unit.

Authorities found an unsecured shotgun, a shoulder-fire rocket launcher, approximately 184 grams of methamphetamine inside one a storage unit's at Stuff-It Storage on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as Mark A. Kauffman. Chief Mason said Kauffman was last known to be in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kauffman is now wanted for the following charges:

Trafficking methamphetamine 100-200 grams

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Possession of a firearm without a license

Anyone who knows Kauffman's whereabouts is asked to contact Hadley Police at 413-584-0883.

