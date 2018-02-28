Man wanted after meth, weapons found inside Hadley storage unit - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Man wanted after meth, weapons found inside Hadley storage unit

Posted: Updated:
By Erin Fitzsimonds
Connect
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photos provided by Hadley Police) (Photos provided by Hadley Police)
(Photos provided by Hadley Police) (Photos provided by Hadley Police)
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of keeping meth and weapons inside a Hadley storage unit. 

Authorities found an unsecured shotgun, a shoulder-fire rocket launcher, approximately 184 grams of methamphetamine inside one a storage unit's at Stuff-It Storage on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as Mark A. Kauffman. Chief Mason said Kauffman was last known to be in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Kauffman is now wanted for the following charges:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine 100-200 grams 
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm without a license

Anyone who knows Kauffman's whereabouts is asked to contact Hadley Police at 413-584-0883.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.