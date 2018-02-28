Lia Surprise Squad surprises those stocking up for the storm

As we know, ahead of storms, many people race to the store to stock up on bread, milk, and essentials.

That was the case as the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad hit the stores to help them fill their fridge.

Under the disguise of Clara, the front end manager, we went to work, but we weren't fooling Norman Tremblay.

"You're the girl on the television! [Am I?] I see it. I got eyes," Tremblay said to Brittany.

We surprised Tremblay by buying his shopping cart of groceries. He has a quick back up plan for the extra cash he now has.

"Probably go get a couple beers," Tremblay noted.

Our next customer had no idea she's being welcomed home from the Caribbean by the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad

The Surprise Squad then met another patron coming home from vacation to fill his fridge once more.

As Brittany and Jordyn learned the way around the register, they were also learning to pay it forward for the upcoming shoppers who are stopping in to grab lunch - on us!

Don't forget that if you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.