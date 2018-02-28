Westfield to host celebration for gold medalist Kacey Bellamy

Olympic gold medalist Kacey Bellamy will be welcomed home to Westfield in just a few weeks.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan announced Wednesday that an event will be held on Saturday, March 10 to welcome home their "hometown hero."

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Bellamy will be escorted by members of the police and fire departments from Mestek, down North Elm Street, then over the Great River Bridge to Elm Street.

She will then continue down South Broad Street and end at the Boys and Girls Club on West Silver Street.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bellamy will take part in a public meet-and-greet at the Boys and Girls Club.

Bellamy is a member of the 2018 U.S. Women's hockey team that beat Canada in a shootout on February 22 to win the gold medal at this year's winter games. She was also member of the 2010 and 2014 teams that each won silver medals.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.