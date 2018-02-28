Serious accident involving motorcycle reported in Chicopee

Chicopee police are currently on-scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle at Pendleton and Oakwood Street.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass news the crash happened around 5:25 p.m.

Wilk said the motorcycle operator sustained serious, but not-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

The area is closed off at this time while the reconstruction team is investigating the accident. No word yet on when the area will be reopened.

