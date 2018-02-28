Dick's Sporting Goods no longer selling assault-style rifles

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday they will no longer sell assault-style firearms.

This all comes after survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting have begged for change.

Last November, Dick's Sporting Goods legally sold the Parkland, Florida shooter a shot gun.

It was not the gun he used to kill 17 people two weeks ago, but they said it could have been.

"Everybody talks about thoughts and prayers going out to them, and that's great, but that doesn't really do anything," said Dick's Sporting Goods CEO, Edward Stack.



Effective now, Dick's Sporting Goods will no longer sell assault-style rifles, no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21, and no longer sell high capacity magazines.

The decision by the store to implement these changes immediately comes with mixed reaction in the Pioneer Valley.

Gary Lamy, a veteran, thinks their decision is a great thing.



"I thought it was great. Some of these weapons out there are very powerful. I was in the service for four years, Vietnam, and these are things that should be kept off the street," said Lamy.



Penni Chambers disagrees. She told Western Mass News she may not come back.



"I got the email a couple of hours ago and I was not going to come here to get a fishing license actually. I was going to take my business elsewhere. Just because I'm a supporter of the second amendment right to carry any kind of weaponry," said Chambers.



Dick's Sporting Goods is encouraging lawmakers to follow their example and make changes to gun laws.

They said they have been inspired to make the changes after seeing the student survivors in Parkland, Florida speak out.



"If these kids are brave enough to organize and do what they are doing, then we have to be brave enough to take the stand," said Stack.



Although the company is aware it will take a hit financially with this decision company executives think they are doing the right thing.

