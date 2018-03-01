Historic Nor'easter continues to batter western Mass.

A major Nor'easter is rapidly developing south of Long Island and will continue to bring snow, rain and wind to western Mass. today.

A Flood Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden and Hamsphire County until 3:15 am

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties as .well as all of Berkshire county until 4am tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for eastern Franklin county until 4am tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 7am tomorrow.

TIMELINE: The wind will continue to increase out of the northeast this afternoon. Wind gusts will continue to reach 40-50 mph. Temperatures hover in the middle and upper 30s through the day with periods of heavy rain in the valley. The hills will continue to see mainly snow while the valley sees a cold rain. As the low pressure moves east of the Cape, colder air try to drain in on the back side of the storm, perhaps causing a brief change to snow in the valley.

AMOUNTS: Rain amounts will end up around 1+" across the valley. Snow amounts will range from 6-12" in the hill towns and Berkshires. Some spots will even exceed a foot! In the valley we will see anywhere from nothing to 3". The snow and rain will come to an end this evening.

THE COAST: Eastern Mass and especially the coast will feel the worst of the storm. Hurricane-force wind warnings up just offshore, coastal flood warnings and high wind warnings are up as well. This will be an extreme event and possibly life-threatening for those in coastal areas of southern New England.

WEEKEND: Low pressure moves southeast and pulls the rain offshore by tomorrow morning. We remain windy for most of the day with gusts to 20-40mph. Skies will also remain mostly cloudy although we may see some sunshine mixing in. High pressure builds to our north Sunday, which will help to gradually clear the overcast and give us more sun in the afternoon. Winds will be much lighter, but we are still a bit brisk with highs in the mid-40s both days.

