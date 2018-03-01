Major Nor'easter to bring rain, snow and wind

A powerful storm is developing now and we will feel the brunt of it Friday in western Mass with a wind-swept rain and heavy, wet snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties as well as all of Berkshire county for 4am Friday to 4am Saturday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties for 7am Friday to 7am Saturday.

We are cloudy and cool tonight with rain arriving closer to midnight. Rain falls overnight with temps falling into the middle 30s and in the higher elevations, it should be cold enough for a wet snow to fall and begin to add up. By sunrise, the eastern slopes of the Berkshires may already have 3-6" on the ground. The valley will be all rain.

TIMELINE: Friday morning, wind begins to increase from the northeast. Wind gusts could reach 30 and 40 mph and as winds shift north in the afternoon, gusts may get to 50mph in the valley. Temperatures hover in the middle and upper 30s through mid-afternoon with periods of heavy rain in the valley. The hills will see snow and occasionally rain in the mix. As low pressure begins to move east of Cape Cod, colder air will get wrapped into the storm and everyone will start changing back to snow. The valley should see snow accumulate Friday evening and night before tapering off.

AMOUNTS: Rain amounts will end up around 1-2" across the valley. Snow amounts should get to 6-12" in the hill towns and Berkshires. Franklin county-esp. north of Rt. 2 may reach 3-6", then only a coating to 3" is expected through the valley. Wind gusts to 50mph are most likely in the afternoon and evening Friday. Wet weather tapers off Friday night with a few rain and snow showers around into Saturday morning.

THE COAST: Out through eastern Mass and especially the coast, they will feel the worst of the storm. Hurricane-force wind warnings up just offshore, coastal flood warnings and high wind warnings are up as well. This will be an extreme event and possibly life-threatening for those in coastal areas of southern New England.

WEEKEND: Low pressure moves southeast and pulls most of the rain and snow offshore by Saturday morning. We remain windy for most of the day with gusts to 20-40mph. Skies will also remain mostly cloudy. High pressure builds to our north Sunday, which will help to gradually clear the overcast and give us more sun in the afternoon. Winds will be much lighter, but we are still a bit brisk with highs in the mid-40s both days.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be nice, seasonable days with sunshine and temps in the middle to upper 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday afternoon ahead of our next storm system. This next storm will be a cross-country mover and will again spawn an area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast. While not nearly as intense looking as our current storm, this one could bring us more widespread snow with some rain mixing in.

